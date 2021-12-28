Left Menu

Taliban open fire on protesters near building of erstwhile women affairs ministry: Report

Taliban on Tuesday opened fire on protesters, who were demanding "employment, food and freedom" near a building in Kabul that in the past housed the ministry of women's affairs, Russian media reported citing a protestor.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 28-12-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 17:11 IST
Taliban open fire on protesters near building of erstwhile women affairs ministry: Report
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taliban on Tuesday opened fire on protesters, who were demanding "employment, food and freedom" near a building in Kabul that in the past housed the ministry of women's affairs, Russian media reported citing a protestor. "Taliban opened fire on protesters to stop or suppress the protest," she said, adding that filming of the demonstration was not allowed.

According to the protester, women came out in protest on Tuesday demanding "employment, food and freedom." As of now, no casualties have been reported, as per Sputnik. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan had dissolved the ministry of women affairs and replaced it with the Ministry of Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, Khaama Press said.

Last Thursday, the Taliban decided to dissolve several ministries and electoral bodies including the ministry of peace affairs, ministry of parliament affairs, independent election commission and the independent election complaints commission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021