Lavrov suggests more Russian regions should be opened for resettlement from abroad

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the government should consider expanding the number of regions accepting compatriots moving from abroad and reduce the number of "unmotivated" rejections of resettlement applications.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 17:41 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
Moscow [Russia], December 28 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that the government should consider expanding the number of regions accepting compatriots moving from abroad and reduce the number of "unmotivated" rejections of resettlement applications.

"We must set the goal of eliminating unmotivated rejections and consider expanding the list of priority resettlement areas. Now, there is a particularly acute problem of attracting our citizens and future potential citizens of the Russian Federation to the regions of Eastern Siberia," Lavrov said at the first meeting of the United Russia commission for international cooperation and support of compatriots abroad.

Another task at hand is to upgrade the set of criteria of resettlement applicants in regional resettlement schemes, the minister went on, criticizing the "personal control" of regional heads over those in charge of the program. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

