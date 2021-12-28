Israel to lift travel ban to 55 countries

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel will lift the travel ban to 55 countries, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Tuesday. The ease, subject to the approval of the cabinet and a parliamentary committee, will take effect on Thursday, the ministry noted.

Most African countries will be released from the ban list, as well as some European countries, including Germany, Denmark, Italy, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Finland and Norway, it added. However, Mexico will be added to the list and labeled "red," joining the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Ethiopia, Britain, South Africa, Hungary, Tanzania, Nigeria, Spain, Portugal, France, Canada, Switzerland and Turkey.

Israelis returning from the banned countries, including the vaccinated and recovered ones, must enter quarantine for at least seven days. (ANI/Xinhua)

