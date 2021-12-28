Left Menu

Israel to lift travel ban to 55 countries

Israel will lift the travel ban to 55 countries, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Tuesday.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 28-12-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 19:25 IST
Israel to lift travel ban to 55 countries
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel will lift the travel ban to 55 countries, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Tuesday. The ease, subject to the approval of the cabinet and a parliamentary committee, will take effect on Thursday, the ministry noted.

Most African countries will be released from the ban list, as well as some European countries, including Germany, Denmark, Italy, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Finland and Norway, it added. However, Mexico will be added to the list and labeled "red," joining the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Ethiopia, Britain, South Africa, Hungary, Tanzania, Nigeria, Spain, Portugal, France, Canada, Switzerland and Turkey.

Israelis returning from the banned countries, including the vaccinated and recovered ones, must enter quarantine for at least seven days. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021