Afghanistan: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Fayzabad

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Tuesday, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 28-12-2021, 18:46:31 IST, Lat: 36.43 & Long: 70.73, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 76km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

