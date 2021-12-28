Left Menu

Afghanistan: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude jolts Fayzabad

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Afghanistan's Fayzabad on Tuesday, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

ANI | Fayzabad | Updated: 28-12-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 19:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 28-12-2021, 18:46:31 IST, Lat: 36.43 & Long: 70.73, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 76km SSE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

