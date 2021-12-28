Left Menu

Kuwait forms new government

Kuwait on Tuesday formed a new government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said.

ANI | Kuwait City | Updated: 28-12-2021 20:05 IST
Kuwait forms new government
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Kuwait on Tuesday formed a new government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said. Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received the prime minister, approved the new cabinet formation handed by him, and wished him the best in serving the people of Kuwait, KUNA said.

The emir hoped that the executive and legislative powers would cooperate for the sake of Kuwait's development and welfare, KUNA said. On November 8, the Kuwaiti government submitted resignation to the emir. On November 14, the emir accepted the resignation. On November 23, Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah issued an order on behalf of the emir to appoint Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as prime minister and assign him to form a government.

Kuwait experiences frequent cabinet reshuffles. (ANI/Xinhua)

