Left Menu

Philippines signs deal to buy 2 warships from South Korea

The Philippines has signed a $556-million deal with South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries to buy two new military vessels, the country's department of national defense said on Tuesday.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 28-12-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 20:07 IST
Philippines signs deal to buy 2 warships from South Korea
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines has signed a $556-million deal with South Korea's Hyundai Heavy Industries to buy two new military vessels, the country's department of national defense said on Tuesday. The company had already won a contract for building two frigates for the Philippines navy five years ago.

"The Department of National Defense signed a contract agreement with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the acquisition of two (2) brand new corvettes worth PHP 28 Billion for the Philippine Navy in a virtual signing ceremony," the department tweeted. Manila has been actively trying to bolster its navy in order to counter the territorial ambitions of China in the South China Sea, which has put Beijing at odds with Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and the Philippines. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021