Taliban asks national, international companies to sign security contracts with them

Taliban have asked national and international companies to sign the security contracts with them, local media reported on Tuesday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 28-12-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 21:07 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Taliban have asked national and international companies to sign the security contracts with them, local media reported on Tuesday. In a statement, the Interior Ministry of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan asked all "national and international companies and firms to refer to the ministry and sign the security contracts", Khaama Press reported.

It further reported that the ministry has reactivated the National Public Protection Forces and appointed Enaitullah as head of the forces. National Public Protection Forces had replaced private national and international security companies and were providing security services to various national and international companies based on contracts, Khaama Press reported.

The Forces were inactive after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban took over control of Kabul on August 15. Earlier, the UN announced that they have suggested over six million US dollars to the ministry of the interior ministry of the Taliban in return for protecting the staff and agencies of the UN in Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

It further reported that Afghanistan's interior ministry denied the suggestion and added that they have not been told about the suggestion yet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

