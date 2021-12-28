UK based NGO says two staff members killed in violence in Myanmar

UK-based international NGO "Save the Children" has said that two of its staff members who had been missing, had been killed in eastern Myanmar in an attack carried out by the country's military. "It is with profound sadness that we are confirming today that two members of Save the Children's staff were among at least 35 people, including women and children, who were killed on Friday 24th December in an attack by the Myanmar military in Kayah State, in the east of the country," Sputnik reported citing a statement issued by the organization.

Save the Children called on the UN Security Council and the Association of South-East Asian Nations to convene urgent meetings and take steps to hold the perpetrators responsible. On Saturday, the organization announced that two of its employees, who had been conducting humanitarian response work in Kayah state in Myanmar, were caught up in a military attack and went missing.

At least 35 people, including women and children, were killed in the eastern Myanmar state of Kayah on December 24. The Myanmar military, which seized power of the country in a February 1 coup, said it had shot and killed an unspecified number of "terrorists with weapons" from the opposition armed forces in the village, according to state media cited by CNN.

UN humanitarian affairs chief Martin Griffiths had raised concern over the incident and said that authorities in Myanmar must investigate a recent deadly attack against civilians in Kayah state. Griffiths said he was "horrified" by reports that at least 35 people, including at least one child, were killed in the attack, which occurred on Friday. They reportedly were forced from their vehicles, killed and burned.

"I condemn this grievous incident and all attacks against civilians throughout the country, which are prohibited under international humanitarian law," said Griffiths. The UN continues to monitor developments in Myanmar in the wake of the military coup in February. Earlier this month, the UN human rights office, OHCHR, said it was appalled by the alarming escalation of grave human rights abuses. (ANI)

