Vietnam reports 14,440 new COVID-19 cases, 1,680,985 in total

Vietnam reported 14,440 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 14,421 locally transmitted and 19 imported, according to its Ministry of Health.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 28-12-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 21:47 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Hanoi [Vietnam], December 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 14,440 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 14,421 locally transmitted and 19 imported, according to its Ministry of Health. Among the localities, the Vietnamese capital Hanoi continued to log the highest number of infections on Tuesday with 1,920 cases, followed by southern Tay Ninh province with 923 cases and southern Vinh Long province with 911 cases.

The infections brought the country's total tally to 1,680,985 with 31,632 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, as many as 1,264,282 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 4,668 from Monday. Some 147.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 66.9 million second shots, have been administered, according to the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Tuesday, the country has registered around 1.68 million locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

