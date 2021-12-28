Left Menu

Myanmar confirms four cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19

Myanmar's Ministry of Health on Tuesday confirmed the first four cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

28-12-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Myanmar's Ministry of Health on Tuesday confirmed the first four cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Citing the ministry's release, Xinhua news agency reported that SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron was found in four samples of returnees from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after a total of 30 laboratory samples of returnees who have been infected with COVID-19 were performed with Omicron Real Time PCR Testing and Genomic Sequencing Testing.

Only one of the four infected people showed symptoms and all are in good condition, the release said. According to Xinhua, the country reported 530,000 COVID-19 infections with 19,260 deaths as of Tuesday.

The figures showed that 187 new COVID-19 cases were reported with three new deaths in the country over the past 24 hours. As of Tuesday, a total of 507,586 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 6 million samples have been tested for COVID-19.Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year, as per the ministry statement cited by the news agency. (ANI)

