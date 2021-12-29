Left Menu

Lockheed Martin wins USD 492mln deal to provide more F-35 jet support services: Pentagon

Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has won a more than $492 million US Navy modification contract to provide logistics support for delivered F-35 jets for the Air Force, Marine Corps and the Navy, the US Defense Department said.

29-12-2021
Lockheed Martin wins USD 492mln deal to provide more F-35 jet support services: Pentagon
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], December 29 (ANI/Sputnik): Lockheed Martin Aeronautics has won a more than USD 492 million US Navy modification contract to provide logistics support for delivered F-35 jets for the Air Force, Marine Corps and the Navy, the US Defence Department said. "Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company [of] Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a USD 492,685,342 ...modification to a previously awarded contract," the Defence Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

The modification exercises options to provide logistics support to include ground maintenance activities, action request solutions, depot activities, automatic logistics information system operation and maintenance, reliability and maintainability, the release said. It will also include supply chain management, pilot training, maintainer training and training system sustainment in support of delivered F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft systems, the release added. (ANI/Sputnik)

