Borrell calls Russia's demand to stop EU, NATO eastward expansion unacceptable

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called Russia's demands about security guarantees and about stopping the EU and NATO's eastward expansion unacceptable.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 29-12-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 10:25 IST
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Brussels [Belgium], December 29 (ANI/Sputnik): EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell called Russia's demands about security guarantees and about stopping the EU and NATO's eastward expansion unacceptable. "Demands about security guarantees and stopping the EU and NATO's eastward expansion are a purely Russian agenda with completely unacceptable conditions, especially regarding Ukraine," Borrell said in an interview with German newspaper Die Welt.

He said the Russian side for the first time "presented its agenda in written form," which had never happened before. "Only the winners do this: they say that this and that are my conditions," the EU foreign policy chief said. On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published security suggestions for the US and NATO. The documents have already been handed to Washington and its allies. One of the points suggests NATO provides guarantees of non-expansion into Ukrainian territory.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that if NATO and the US do not respond to Russia's demand for security guarantees, it could lead to a new confrontation. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

