German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock says, won't attend 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday announced that she would not attend the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

29-12-2021
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday announced that she would not attend the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. "I am a big fan of sports, but I will not attend the Olympics this time. Foreign ministers have not done this before," the German DPA press agency quotes Baerbock as saying.

Earlier this month, the US announced its intention not to send any diplomatic representation to the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights issues in China. This decision has been backed by US allies, including the UK, Canada, and Australia. However, athletes from those respective nations countries are still free to participate in the event.

While announcing her decision, Baerboc said that it was her personal decision, and the issue of a diplomatic boycott of the games is still under discussion with the European Union partners, according to Russian news agency Sputnik. China has expressed its displeasure over the US and its allies' decision to boycott the games. Beijing also promised to take decisive action in this regard.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place in Beijing in February next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

