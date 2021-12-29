PM Modi's UAE visit postponed
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE) which was expected to take place in January has been postponed, sources said on Wednesday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 16:46 IST
- Country:
- India
According to the sources, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the UAE on January 6.
PM Modi was expected to meet the top leadership of the UAE during the proposed visit. (ANI)
