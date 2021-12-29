Left Menu

Tokyo records 76 new COVID-19 cases, record high in over 2 months

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Tokyo [Japan], December 29 (ANI/Xinhua): The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 76 new COVID-19 cases, with 398 new nationwide cases confirmed as of 6:30 p.m. local time (0930 GMT). The daily tally of Tokyo exceeded 50 for the first time since Oct. 16. It went up by 36 from the previous Wednesday. The latest average of new cases in a seven-day period stood at 44.9 per day, rising 57 percent from the previous week, according to the metropolitan government.

The figure of severely ill COVID-19 patients under the metropolitan government's criteria dropped by one from the earlier day to one. Of Wednesday's new cases in Tokyo, 23 were confirmed among people in their 20s, 20 among those in their 30s and 11 among those in their 40s. Those in their 10s or younger accounted for 29 cases.

The capital's government reported no new COVID-19-related death cases.The Osaka prefectural government confirmed 61 new infections the same day, the highest level since Nov. 11. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

