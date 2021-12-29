Left Menu

Dr. Anupam Ray appointed India's Ambassador to UN Conference on Disarmament

Dr. Anupam Ray has been appointed as the next Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Conference on Disarmament, Geneva.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 18:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Dr. Anupam Ray has been appointed as the next Ambassador and Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations Conference on Disarmament, Geneva. Dr. Ray, an Indian Foreign Services (IFS) officer of the 1994 batch is currently serving as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Dr. Anupam Ray (IFS:1994), presently Joint Secretary in Ministry, has been appointed as the next Ambassador/PR of India to the UN Conference on Disarmament, Geneva," MEA said in a statement. "He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," MEA said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

