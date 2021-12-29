Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Colombo
An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Sri Lanka's capital Colombo on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
ANI | Colombo | Updated: 29-12-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 19:22 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Sri Lanka's capital Colombo on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-12-2021, 18:44:28 IST, Lat: 9.39 & Long: 83.83, Depth: 21 Km, Location: 515km ENE of Colombo, Sri Lanka," NCS tweeted.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement