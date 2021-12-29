Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Colombo

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Sri Lanka's capital Colombo on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-12-2021, 18:44:28 IST, Lat: 9.39 & Long: 83.83, Depth: 21 Km, Location: 515km ENE of Colombo, Sri Lanka," NCS tweeted.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

