Indonesia reports 194 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Jakarta [Indonesia], December 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Wednesday reported 194 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising its count of infections to 4,262,351, according to the country's health ministry. Among the total cases, 68 were infected by the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and most of the patients have histories of travelling abroad.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the southeast Asian country rose by 10 to 144,081, while 270 more people recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,113,742. In Indonesia, more than 158 million people have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while over 112 million have taken their second doses.

The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

