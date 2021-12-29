Left Menu

Over 60,000 vacancies at Hong Kong public primary, secondary schools: Report

Hong Kong public primary and secondary schools have over 60,000 vacancies as reported recently by Hong Kong's public primary and secondary schools records.

Hong Kong public primary and secondary schools have over 60,000 vacancies as reported recently by Hong Kong's public primary and secondary schools records. Hong Kong's public primary and secondary schools recorded 63,098 vacancies in November, with secondary school vacancies seeing an increase of over 800 seats in a month, latest data from the Education Bureau showed, according to Hongkong Free Press.

The data came after a survey published in early December showed that Hong Kong's secondary schools lost almost 4,500 students and 1,000 teachers in the last academic year - an average of 32 students and seven teachers per school, according to Hongkong Free Press. Further, according to compiled data from four prestigious secondary schools: Good Hope School, St. Paul's Coeducation College, St. Joseph's School, and Maryknoll Convent School (Secondary Section), and found that the institutions had seen at least an 8 per cent student early exit rate in the last academic year.

On the other hand, mass exodus in Hongkong followed the anti-extradition bill protests in 2019 and the implementation of the Beijing-imposed national security law in June last year. Thereby, Hong Kong recorded a net exodus of 70,000 people in mid-2021, according to Hongkong Free Press.

However, in October, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said following the publication of her last Policy Address of the current term that she did not want the government to be the one asking citizens to stay in the city. "We need to show citizens, whether those who have already left or are planning to emigrate, to see that what Hong Kong's prospects will be," said Lam. (ANI)

