France reports over 200,000 new COVID-19 cases
France has recorded more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span, the country's Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.
ANI | Paris | Updated: 29-12-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 22:29 IST
- Country:
- France
Paris [France], December 29 (ANI/Xinhua): France has recorded more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span, the country's Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.
Veran told a National Assembly hearing that 208,000 people tested positive during the period. (ANI/Xinhua)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement