France reports over 200,000 new COVID-19 cases

Paris [France], December 29 (ANI/Xinhua): France has recorded more than 200,000 COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span, the country's Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday.

Veran told a National Assembly hearing that 208,000 people tested positive during the period. (ANI/Xinhua)

