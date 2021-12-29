US appoints Rina Amiri as special envoy to defend Afghan women's rights

The United States has appointed Rina Amiri as a special envoy to defend the rights of Afghan women, amid rising restrictions by the Taliban regime. "I welcome Rina Amiri back to @StateDept as Special Envoy for Afghan Women, Girls, and Human Rights. Rina brings over two decades of expertise and specialized knowledge that will advance our vital work toward a more peaceful, stable, and secure Afghanistan for all," US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken tweeted.

The US State Department said Amiri will work on issues of the human rights and fundamental freedoms of women, girls, and other at-risk populations in all of their diversity in Afghanistan. "We desire a peaceful, stable, and secure Afghanistan, where all Afghans can live and thrive in political, economic, and social inclusivity. Special Envoy Amiri will work closely with me toward that goal," the State Department statement read.

Special Envoy Amiri's important work will be complemented by the contributions of Stephenie Foster, the new Senior Advisor for Women and Girls Issues within the Department's Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts (CARE) team. Blinken named Stephenie Foster, a State Department veteran, as a new senior adviser for women and girls to U.S. operations to evacuate and resettle Afghans at risk of retaliation from the Taliban after it took over the country.

"Stephenie's diverse public and private sector experiences, including at the Department, and her passion for advancing women and girls' safety and equality will help advance CARE's around-the-clock relocation and resettlement efforts on behalf of our Afghan allies and their families," the statement read. Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August after US-backed democratically elected collapsed. Since then, the Taliban have imposed restrictions on women and girls, banning most of the former from working. (ANI)

