Afghan PM discusses bilateral relations with UAE minister in Kabul

Afghanistan Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund on Wednesday met with Ali Mohammad bin Hammad Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, and discussed bilateral relations.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 29-12-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 23:11 IST
Taliban Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Afghanistan Prime Minister Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund on Wednesday met with Ali Mohammad bin Hammad Al Shamsi, UAE Minister of Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, and discussed bilateral relations. Mohammad Naeem, spokesperson of the Islamic Emirate political office said UAE is ready to invest in Helmand and Kandahar dry ports, and a railway and solar power system in Afghanistan, Tolo News reported.

According to Naeem, PM Deputies Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Abdul Salam Hanafi as well as acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi were also present at the meeting. On Tuesday, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi met with a delegation led by the UAE Minister of Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security Ali Mohammed bin Hammad Al Shamsi in Kabul.

According to the Foreign Ministry, Muttaqi discussed a range of issues including economic cooperation and bilateral relations with the UAE delegation. Abdul Qahar Balkhi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said that during the meeting Muttaqi said the UAE was in a key location and could serve as a gateway for Afghanistan to increase Afghanistan's trade with the world.

"The UAE is in a key location that could serve as a door for Afghanistan to increase our exports," Tolo News quoted Muttaqi as saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

