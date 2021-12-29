Left Menu

Biden, Putin to talk over phone on Dec 30

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold a telephonic conversation on Thursday (local time) to discuss a range of topics including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Moscow.

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI
US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will hold a telephonic conversation on Thursday (local time) to discuss a range of topics including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Moscow. US National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement on Wednesday (local time) that the Biden Administration continues to engage in extensive diplomacy "with our European Allies and partners, consulting and coordinating on a common approach in response to Russia's military build-up on the border with Ukraine".

"President Biden will hold a phone call with President Putin of Russia on Thursday, December 30 to discuss a range of topics including diplomatic engagements with Russia," she said. Horne said President Biden has spoken with leaders across Europe, and the US administration officials have engaged multilaterally with NATO, the EU, and the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE).

"Officials have also held numerous consultations with their counterparts, including those from eastern flank countries bilaterally and in the B9 format as well as Ukraine," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

