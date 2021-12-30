Left Menu

US deeply concerned over Hong Kong news outlet closure, calls for release of 'unjustly detained': Blinken

Expressing concern over the closure of Hong Kong offices of pro-democracy media outlet Stand News, the United States on Wednesday (local time) called on authorities to release all those unjustly detained.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2021 09:20 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 09:20 IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Expressing concern over the closure of Hong Kong offices of pro-democracy media outlet Stand News, the United States on Wednesday (local time) called on authorities to release all those unjustly detained. This comes after as many as seven current or former senior staff members of the Hong Kong online media company were arrested on suspicion of breaching the colonial-era Crimes Ordinance by conspiring to publish seditious publications.

In a statement, Blinken said, "The Hong Kong government's Wednesday raid and arrest of seven senior staff at Stand News have forced yet another of the few remaining bastions of free and independent media in Hong Kong to cease operations. Journalism is not sedition." "We call on People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong authorities to cease targeting Hong Kong's free and independent media and to immediately release those journalists and media executives who have been unjustly detained and charged," the statement said.

Expressing concern over the closure of Stand News, Blinken said that by silencing independent media, China and local authorities undermine Hong Kong's credibility and viability. "Freedom of expression, including media freedom, and access to information provided by an independent media are critical to prosperous and secure societies. These freedoms enabled Hong Kong to flourish as a global center for finance, trade, education, and culture. By silencing independent media, PRC and local authorities undermine Hong Kong's credibility and viability. A confident government that is unafraid of the truth embraces a free press," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

