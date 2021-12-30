Left Menu

Seegene to export 1.7 million doses of COVID-19 test reagent to Israel

Seegene, a Korean molecular diagnostic company, announced on the 29th that it will export 1.7 million doses of COVID-19 test reagent to Israel.

Seoul [South Korea], December 30 (ANI/Global Economic): Seegene, a Korean molecular diagnostic company, announced on the 29th that it will export 1.7 million doses of COVID-19 test reagent to Israel. As urgent demand for test reagent increased due to COVID-19 Omicron variant, Seegene has decided to ship products by a chartered flight. The flight will depart from Incheon Airport on the 29th, and will arrive in Israel on the 30th.

Seegene said that the diagnostic reagent exported to Israel can detect Omicron variants as well as existing COVID-19 viruses. This product can detect four existing COVID-19 virus genes and five variant genes. It diagnoses Omicron variant by detecting three variant genes included in Omicron virus. (ANI/Global Economic)

