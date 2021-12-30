Left Menu

Moscow confirms Russia-NATO council meeting to take place on January 12

Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday said that Moscow confirms the upcoming January 12 meeting of the Russia-NATO Council and January 13 consultations between Russia and the OSCE.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 30-12-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 14:39 IST
Moscow confirms Russia-NATO council meeting to take place on January 12
REpresentative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], December 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday said that Moscow confirms the upcoming January 12 meeting of the Russia-NATO Council and January 13 consultations between Russia and the OSCE.

"As for the discussion of the proposed by us draft international legal documents on security guarantees ... it will take place within the framework of the Russian-American high-level dialogue in Geneva on January 10, and then - at a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on January 12 in Brussels, and on January 13 in Vienna at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council," Zakharova told a briefing. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021