Sindh official blames Imran Khan govt for sharing allocated urea with Punjab

Adviser to Sindh chief minister on agriculture, Manzoor Hussain Wassan, on Wednesday blamed Imran Khan-led federal government for sharing the province's allotment of urea with Punjab. He said that the federal government was giving Sindh's share of urea to other provinces by exerting pressure on fertiliser companies.

Addressing a press conference, he said Federal Minister Hammad Azhar had slashed the Sindh's quota of urea fertiliser to provide more to Punjab, reported Dawn. "On the directive of Federal Minister Hamad Azhar, Punjab has been given more quota," he said, blaming that the federal minister was instrumental in 'smuggling' of urea from Sindh to other provinces.

Wassan said that Sindh received less than 1.5 million bags of urea fertiliser in December. He said the federal government wanted to create a shortage of fertiliser in Sindh. "Injustice is being committed with Sindh," reported Dawn.

Wassan said that most of the natural gas was produced in Sindh which was not being given its due share as guaranteed in the constitution. "The federation is creating artificial shortages," he added. The agriculture adviser said the provincial government would not allow anyone to take fertiliser from Sindh to any other province. "We have set up check posts at the provincial borders to check the illegal movement of fertiliser," he said, adding that the federal government and fertiliser companies were responsible for the urea crisis in Sindh as "Imran Khan wants to destabilise Sindh", reported Dawn.

Earlier, the farmers of Pakistan's Punjab province on Tuesday blocked the Faisalabad-Multan road and closed the railway crossing against the unavailability of urea fertiliser. The demonstrating farmers from Pirmahal held the protest due to the strike of the fertiliser dealers and sellers, reported Dawn. (ANI)

