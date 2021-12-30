Left Menu

Biden, Putin phone call on Moscow's Initiative: Kremlin

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Moscow was the initiator of the phone talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden which will be held later today and mentioned it will be an ordinary phone call without a public part.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 30-12-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 17:16 IST
Biden, Putin phone call on Moscow's Initiative: Kremlin
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow[Russia], December 30(ANI/Sputnik): Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Moscow was the initiator of the phone talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden which will be held later today and mentioned it will be an ordinary phone call without a public part. "It was Putin's initiative, the time is quite normal taking into account the time difference [between countries]. That's why there are no issues, you all know that late hours for the Russian president has never been an issue, moreover, he often works actively this time of day," Peskov told reporters.

Putin considered it necessary to hold the phone call with Biden as there is a lot of topics to discuss ahead of security guarantees' consultations. The spokesman noted that the phone call will be regular without any public part. He also mentioned that a phone call's main topics will be the continuation of the discussion during the recent online meeting and talks on security guarantees scheduled from January 10-12, 2022.

The spokesman also eliminated the possibility that security guarantees talks could be cancelled after the phone call between presidents. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021