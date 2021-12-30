Ex-Austrian Chancellor Kurz to join US Company owned by Trump supporter - reports

Left Menu

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz confirmed on Thursday that he will join an investment company of Peter Thiel, US billionaire businessman and supporter of ex-President Donald Trump, media reported.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 30-12-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 18:30 IST
Moscow [Russia], December 30 (ANI/ Sputnik): Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz confirmed on Thursday that he will join an investment company of Peter Thiel, US billionaire businessman and supporter of ex-President Donald Trump, media reported. According to the OE24 broadcaster, to which Kurz confirmed his future career plans, the ex-chancellor will work as a "global strategist" for the US-based Thiel Capital firm. Thiel and Kurz met at the Munich Security Conference held in early 2017.

Kurz's income at the new workplace will be significantly higher than as the Austrian chancellor, up to 500,000 euros ($565.550) per year as compared to about 300,000 euros he earned as chancellor, according to insiders cited by the outlet. Kurz is expected to live with his family in the United States most of the time.

The former chancellor resigned from the post of head of government in October amid a corruption probe and said he was completely quitting politics earlier this month. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

