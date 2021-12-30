Over 30,000 French Police officers contracted COVID-19 since start of pandemic: Reports

Paris [France], December 30 (ANI/Sputnik): As many as 35,000 French police officers have been infected with coronavirus since the first outbreak emerged in the country, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a police source. The figure accounts for around 25% of the national police staff - 147,000 officers - the outlet said, adding that up to 1,000 policemen are infected with COVID-19 at the moment.

On Wednesday, France broke its daily record of registered coronavirus cases, which amounted to over 208,000 in 24 hours. The current outbreak of the disease in the country is largely caused by the rapid spread of the Omicron strain, according to the authorities. Earlier this week, the French government announced a set of new steps to curb the spread of the new variant, including mandatory mask-wearing in city centers, limits of 2,000 people in indoor gatherings and 5,000 outdoors, the reduction of waiting time for booster vaccine shots from four to three months, partial remote working, and others. The measures will go into effect on January 3.

To date, France has confirmed over 9.6 million coronavirus cases and more than 120,000 related fatalities. (ANI/Sputnik)

