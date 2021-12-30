Left Menu

China's Xi'an reports 1,117 new COVID-19 cases

Xi'an, capital of China's Shaanxi province, reported 155 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, local media reported on Thursday.

ANI | Xi'an | Updated: 30-12-2021 21:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 21:40 IST
China's Xi'an reports 1,117 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Xi'an, capital of China's Shaanxi province, reported 155 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, local media reported on Thursday. According to Xinhua News Agency, the 155 coronavirus cases has brought the total number of local infections to 1,117 in the latest resurgence since Deemeber 9.

Of the 155 new cases, 62 were found through mass nucleic acid testing and 92 were identified among those in quarantine at designated places, while the remaining case was detected when the person sought medical help, Xinhua reported citing a press briefing held by the Xi'an municipal government on Thursday. Starting from 10 am on Thursday, the city has launched a new round of mass nucleic acid testing to screen for as many infections as possible. As of 2 pm today, samples had been collected from over 9 million people, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021