Myanmar logs 369 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Myanmar reported 369 new COVID-19 infections with three more deaths in the past 24 hours, Xinhua News Agency reported citing the Ministry of Health release on Thursday.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 30-12-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 22:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Myanmar reported 369 new COVID-19 infections with three more deaths in the past 24 hours, Xinhua News Agency reported citing the Ministry of Health release on Thursday. The number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 530,645 while its death toll has increased to 19,265, the release said.

A total of 508,053 patients have been discharged from hospitals. The Health Ministry on Thursday issued an order of changing the number of people to be allowed for gatherings from no more than 100 people to 200, the news agency reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

