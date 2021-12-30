Left Menu

Zimbabwe's COVID-19 deaths continue to rise

Zimbabwe recorded 27 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the highest ever since the omicron variant began, as the country's deaths due to the virus continue to rise.

ANI | Harare | Updated: 30-12-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 22:50 IST
Zimbabwe's COVID-19 deaths continue to rise
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Harare [Zimbabwe], December 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Zimbabwe recorded 27 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the highest ever since the omicron variant began, as the country's deaths due to the virus continue to rise. On Tuesday, deaths stood at 24. While confirmed cases have levelled around 2,000 per day from a peak of 6,181 on December 10, deaths are on an upward trend, rising from a single-digit number early this month to double-digit figures now.

As of Wednesday, the country had recorded 209,655 cases, 173,916 recoveries and 4,967 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care. A total of 4,596 people in the country have received their booster shot since the administering of the third shot began on Monday this week.

Some 4,112,241 people have received their first jab and 3,121,783 their second shot since the national vaccination drive began in February this year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021