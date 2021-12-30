Indian Navy sailor evacuated from Mozambique, aircraft deployed in Southern Indian Ocean diverted for evacuation

An Indian Navy aircraft on a routine deployment in the southern Indian Ocean was diverted for medical evacuation of an Indian sailor who developed a medical emergency, officials said. As part of Mission Sagar, INS Kesari was deployed to Maputo, Mozambique for delivering food aid, two fast interceptor craft and self-defence equipment.

During the deployment, one Indian Navy sailor developed a medical emergency and was required to be evacuated to India for medical intervention. An Indian Navy aircraft on a routine deployment to the Southern Indian Ocean was diverted for medical evacuation of the sailor, the officials said. The Indian Navy extended its heartfelt gratitude to the Mozambique government, Dr Sergio Fernandes Salvador (neurosurgeon), Dr Momede Rafico Mussa Bagus (intensivist) and Dr Simple Singh (paediatric nephrologist), a person of Indian origin, at Privado Hospital, Maputo for their dedicated efforts in providing medical attention to the sailor and for the safe medical evacuation.

The medical evacuation was undertaken in close coordination and support of the High Commission of India in Mozambique. "The medical evacuation once again brings out the inherent flexibility of Indian Navy platforms to change their roles whilst being mission deployed," an official said.

Indian Navy ships on mission-based deployment during the second wave of COVID were diverted to friendly foreign countries in West and Southeast Asia for ferrying LMO under Operation Samudra Setu II. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)