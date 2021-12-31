Left Menu

China reports 166 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

China on Thursday reported new 166 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, local media reported on Friday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 31-12-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 08:26 IST
China reports 166 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

China on Thursday reported new 166 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, local media reported on Friday. Of the new local cases, 165 were reported in Shaanxi, and one in Shanxi, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission report.

Also reported were 29 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission. Earlier on Wednesday, in sweeping restrictions, China locked down the entire 13 million residents of Xi'an city after the COVID-19 cluster was found in the area. Xi'an, capital of China's Shaanxi province, reported 155 confirmed locally transmitted COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, netizens are facing all sorts of difficulties including non-availability of food in their houses, financial difficulties due to no work in Xi'an city. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021