China bans footballers from getting tattoos to set 'good example for society'

With the aim to set a "good example for society," China has banned footballers from getting tattoos and ordered those with existing ones to remove or cover them.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 31-12-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 09:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

With the aim to set a "good example for society," China has banned footballers from getting tattoos and ordered those with existing ones to remove or cover them. This directive, issued by the General Administration of Sport of China (GAS), explains disciplinary requirements for national team players, CNN reported.

The order issued earlier this week is named "Suggestions for strengthening the management of football players". It says that "Athletes of the national team and U23 national team are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos." "Those who have tattoos are advised to remove tattoos by themselves. In cases of special circumstances, tattoos must be covered during training and competition after the consent of the team," the directive states.

According to the directive, national teams at Under-20 levels are forbidden from recruiting new athletes with tattoos," The GAS statement says that this measure "fully demonstrates the positive spirit of Chinese football players and set a good example for society."

It further adds that national teams should organize activities that "strengthen the patriotic education" of athletes to "enhance the sense of mission, responsibility and honour, and create a national team capable of conquering and fighting well and with excellent style of play." Similarly in 2018, the media regulator in China had issued an edict saying Chinese television "should not feature actors with tattoos." (ANI)

