Boeing wins USD 471mn contract to develop new systems for Japan's F-15 fleet: Pentagon

Boeing has won a more than USD 470 million US Air Force contract to develop new systems for Japan's fleet of upgraded F-15 Eagle Super Interceptors, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-12-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 10:00 IST
Representative image (Photo Credit: Reuters).
Washington [US], December 31 (ANI/Sputnik): Boeing has won a more than USD 470 million US Air Force contract to develop new systems for Japan's fleet of upgraded F-15 Eagle Super Interceptors, the Department of Defense said in a press release. "The Boeing Company [of] St. Louis, Missouri has been awarded a not-to-exceed $471,313,000 undefinitized contract action for the F-15 Japan Super Interceptor Program," the release said on Thursday.

The contract provides for the design and development of an integrated suite of aircraft systems to support modification of the Japan Air Self Defense Force F-15MJ aircraft and the development, test and delivery of four Weapon System Trainers, the Defense Department said. Work on the contract will be performed in St. Louis in the US state of Missouri, and is expected to be completed seven years from now by December 31, 2028, the department added. (ANI/Sputnik)

