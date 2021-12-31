Left Menu

'Make COIVID contingency plans': US warns Americans travelling abroad

The United States has warned Americans travelling abroad to make "contingency plans" as countries around the globe grapple with rising numbers of COVID-19 cases spurred by the omicron variant.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-12-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 11:46 IST
'Make COIVID contingency plans': US warns Americans travelling abroad
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has warned Americans travelling abroad to make "contingency plans" as countries around the globe grapple with rising numbers of COVID-19 cases spurred by the omicron variant. "US citizens who do choose to travel internationally should make contingency plans, as they may have to remain in a foreign country longer than originally planned, which will be at their own expense. The Department recommends international travel insurance with coverage for COVID-related trip cancellation and medical benefits," the US State Department said in a statement.

"International Travel Challenges During COVID-19 US citizens who choose to travel internationally should be aware that they may face unexpected challenges related to COVID-19 as they attempt to return to the United States or attempt to travel from one overseas location to another," the statement added. The US State Department also noted that all air travellers aged two and older, are required to show documentation of a negative viral test result taken within one day of the flight's departure to the US, or documentation of recovery from COVID-19.

This issue underscores the seriousness with which US officials are approaching the new omicron variant, the spread of which has already caused staff shortages and reductions, The Hill reported. This comes as the US is witnessing a significant rise in COVID-19 cases due to the emergence of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

On Tuesday, the US set a single-day record of new infections, with 441,278 COVID-19 cases. Record number of cases has led to the cancellation of thousands of inbound and outbound flights. On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration warned that US travellers can expect more flights to be cancelled as the Omicron variant continues to surge across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021