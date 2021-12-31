'Make COIVID contingency plans': US warns Americans travelling abroad

The United States has warned Americans travelling abroad to make "contingency plans" as countries around the globe grapple with rising numbers of COVID-19 cases spurred by the omicron variant. "US citizens who do choose to travel internationally should make contingency plans, as they may have to remain in a foreign country longer than originally planned, which will be at their own expense. The Department recommends international travel insurance with coverage for COVID-related trip cancellation and medical benefits," the US State Department said in a statement.

"International Travel Challenges During COVID-19 US citizens who choose to travel internationally should be aware that they may face unexpected challenges related to COVID-19 as they attempt to return to the United States or attempt to travel from one overseas location to another," the statement added. The US State Department also noted that all air travellers aged two and older, are required to show documentation of a negative viral test result taken within one day of the flight's departure to the US, or documentation of recovery from COVID-19.

This issue underscores the seriousness with which US officials are approaching the new omicron variant, the spread of which has already caused staff shortages and reductions, The Hill reported. This comes as the US is witnessing a significant rise in COVID-19 cases due to the emergence of the new coronavirus variant Omicron.

On Tuesday, the US set a single-day record of new infections, with 441,278 COVID-19 cases. Record number of cases has led to the cancellation of thousands of inbound and outbound flights. On Thursday, the Federal Aviation Administration warned that US travellers can expect more flights to be cancelled as the Omicron variant continues to surge across the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)