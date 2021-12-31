Left Menu

Samsung Electronics' foldable phone sales are expected to be 8 million units, 4 times more than last year

Samsung Electronics announced on the 30th that sales of its foldable phone Galaxy Z series increased more than four times this year from last year.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 31-12-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 11:47 IST
Samsung Electronics' foldable phone sales are expected to be 8 million units, 4 times more than last year
Samsung Electronics'Galaxy Z series increased more than four times this year from last year.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], December 31 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics announced on the 30th that sales of its foldable phone Galaxy Z series increased more than four times this year from last year. The company explained that this is the combined sales of the previous Galaxy Z series, including Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G, as well as Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 released in August this year.

The industry predicts that sales of Galaxy Z series will reach about 8 million units this year. Samsung Electronics explained that the sales of Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 surpassed last year's total foldable phone sales within a month of its release. The sales of Samsung Electronics' foldable phones were about 2 million units last year.

Samsung Electronics said many customers who used other brands' smartphones changed to Galaxy Z series. Samsung explained that the number of users who changed their smartphones to Galaxy Flip 3 increased 1.5 times compared to the Galaxy Note 20 and 1.4 times compared to the Galaxy S21. (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021