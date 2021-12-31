Left Menu

New Zealand reports 49 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant

New Zealand reported 49 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 10,825.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 31-12-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 12:38 IST
New Zealand reports 49 new community cases of COVID-19 Delta variant
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], December 31 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 49 new Delta variant cases of COVID-19 in the community on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country's current community outbreak to 10,825. Among the new infections, 22 were recorded in the largest city of Auckland, three in nearby Waikato, 19 in Bay of Plenty, one in Hawke's Bay and four in the Lakes, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 46 cases are being treated in hospitals, including eight in intensive care units or high dependency units, the ministry said in a statement. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Zealand stands at 13,748 currently, according to the health ministry.

To date, 95 percent of eligible people in New Zealand have had their first dose and 91 percent have double doses, or been fully vaccinated.Nationwide, 90 percent of eligible Pacific peoples are now fully vaccinated, the ministry said. A suite of precautionary measures was announced last week in light of emerging experience overseas with Omicron. This included shortening the period between the second and booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine from six months to four months.

There are 10 Omicron cases to report among recent arrivals at the border, taking the total at the border to date to 88. There are no community Omicron cases to report, the ministry statement said. Parents and caregivers will be able to book vaccinations for 5-11 year-olds from Jan. 17. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021