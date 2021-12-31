COVID-19: Islamabad reports 32 Omicron cases so far

Pakistan's capital Islamabad has reported 32 Omicron cases of COVID-19 so far, local media reported citing officials. Officials of the capital administration on Thursday said that the cases of Omicron may increase in the coming days, Geo News reported.

People have been advised to receive booster shots and strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs). Officials said they had been observing the situation closely so that all necessary steps could be taken to prevent the further spread of the variant.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi districts have reported 31 and 11 fresh cases of COVID-19 whereas three patients were discharged from Rawalpindi hospitals. On the other hand, the District Health Authority (DHA) of Rawalpindi on Thursday sent 30 suspected samples to the National Institute of Health (NIH) for detection of the variant, Geo News reported.

The positivity ratio in the capital was 0.6 per cent while in Rawalpindi district, it rose to 0.8 per cent from 0.5 per cent. A total of 1,360 samples were sent for testing out of which, 11 turned out to be positive, the DHA officials said. The officials further said that so far 108,565 residents of the capital contracted the virus, out of which 107,347 recovered and 967 passed away. There are 251 active cases of Covid-19 in the capital currently, Geo News reported. (ANI)

