Left Menu

Two people, including ASI, gunned down in Pakistan's Karachi

Two people, including a Sindh Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), were gunned down in Pakistan's Karachi on Friday, local media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 31-12-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 14:12 IST
Two people, including ASI, gunned down in Pakistan's Karachi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two people, including a Sindh Police Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), were gunned down in Pakistan's Karachi on Friday, local media reported. The incident occurred in Karachi's Soldier Bazaar No.2 area, Geo News reported citing Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East, Qamar Raza Jaskani as saying.

According to the Pakistani publication, the victims, identified as Javed Baloch and Mohammad Muqaddas, were travelling on a motorcycle when four suspects on two motorcycles followed and sprayed bullets on them. The deceased were residents of Lyari's Chakiwara neighbourhood. According to the initial police inquiry, a 9mm pistol was used in the shooting. 13 pieces of 9mm pistol ammunition were collected from the scene, Geo News reported.

The early investigation, according to the SSP East, suggests that the incident occurred due to personal enmity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021