Left Menu

Car bomb blast in Central African Republic injures 3 UN Peacekeepers

A car carrying UN peacekeepers was blown up in the southwest of the Central African Republic (CAR), injuring three workers, the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) said.

ANI | Bangui | Updated: 31-12-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 15:10 IST
Car bomb blast in Central African Republic injures 3 UN Peacekeepers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • CAR

Bangui [CAR], December 31 (ANI/Sputnik): A car carrying UN peacekeepers was blown up in the southwest of the Central African Republic (CAR), injuring three workers, the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) said. The incident occurred on Thursday at around 11.00 local time (09:00 GMT) when a convoy of peacekeepers left the city of Berberati towards temporary military posts located about 62 miles away.

"Three Tanzanian MINUSCA peacekeepers were injured, including one seriously, on Thursday morning near the Batouri Bole in the prefecture of Mambere-Kadei (southwest of the Central African Republic) when their car was blown up by an unidentified explosive device. The seriously wounded soldier was taken to Bouar for treatment before his evacuation to Bangui," the mission said in a statement issued overnight Friday. MINUSCA decried the use of explosive devices by CAR armed groups, which led to numerous casualties across the country, it read.

Hostilities broke out in CAR in 2013 after then-President Francois Bozize was toppled by rebels, who also took over the CAR capital of Bangui. The city has since turned into a battlefield between militants of former Islamist movement Seleka and its Christian-majority antagonists, known as Anti-Balaka. Next year, the UN deployed a contingent to the conflict-torn country to ensure the protection of civilians amid the conflict. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea
4
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021