Left Menu

515 new COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, 6 more deaths

Pakistan added 515 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) informed on Friday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 31-12-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 16:10 IST
515 new COVID-19 cases in Pakistan, 6 more deaths
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan added 515 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) informed on Friday. The cumulative caseload has mounted to 1,295,376, said the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan's campaign against the pandemic, reported Xinhua. A total of 28,927 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, including six over the last 24 hours.

Pakistan's southern Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 481,689 cases, followed by eastern Punjab province, where the virus was detected in 444,977 people, reported Xinhua. Over the last 24 hours, 406 patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,256,337, said the NCOC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021