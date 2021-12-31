Left Menu

Four Pakistan soldiers killed in gunfight in North Waziristan: report

Four Pakistan soldiers were killed in a gunfight in North Waziristan.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 31-12-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 17:07 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Four Pakistan soldiers were killed in a gunfight in North Waziristan. Pakistan security forces conducted an Intelligence Based Operation in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan tribal district, according to the Dawn.

Earlier on December 24, two soldiers were killed in Balochistan's Kech district. Similarly, on December 14, a member of the Pakistan security forces was killed close to a post near the Pakistan -Iran border in Balochistan, according to the Dawn. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

