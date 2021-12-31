Left Menu

Manoj Kumar Bharti, India's envoy to Indonesia, concurrently accredited as Ambassador to Timor-Leste

Manoj Kumar Bharti, India's Ambassador to Indonesia, has been "concurrently accredited" as the next ambassador to Timor-Leste.

Manoj Kumar Bharti, India's envoy to Indonesia, concurrently accredited as Ambassador to Timor-Leste
Manoj Kumar Bharti, India's Ambassador to Indonesia, has been "concurrently accredited" as the next ambassador to Timor-Leste. An MEA release said on Friday that Bharti, an Indian Foreign Service Officer of the 1988 batch, is expected to take up his assignment shortly.

"Manoj Kumar Bharti, presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Indonesia, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, with residence in Jakarta," the release said. Bharti was appointed India's ambassador to Indonesia in October last year. He has also served as Special Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

