China has a massive credibility problem: Report

The credibility of the People's Republic of China (PRC) regime has come under scanner as it tries to control the various organs of the state.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 31-12-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 18:28 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The credibility of the People's Republic of China (PRC) regime has come under scanner as it tries to control the various organs of the state. China's Communist Party (CCP) controls the media -- through rigid censorship; an army of civil servants who post, like, share on behalf of the CCP; and through social media such as Weibo, WeChat and other outlets that were created specifically for the domestic market and are tightly controlled, according to Deutsche Welle.

As a result of this overbearing control, missing tennis star Peng Shuai's posting disappeared in no time causing embarrassment to China. Further, CCP also controls the economy, it controls the courts, it controls science and education. Ultimately, all walks of life are monitored right down to the last detail which puts a question on its credibility.

As a result, the CCP acts against Chinese citizens. It subjects hundreds of thousands of Muslim Uyghurs to re-education in camps; it uses police force and legal means to silence the democracy movement in Hong Kong -- and then holds mock elections, according to Deutsche Welle. Notwithstanding that total grip on control, it's understood that the CCP and Xi Jinping are not held accountable for their rule.

In contrast to a true democracy, in which the principle of the separation of powers ensures that the various state organs check and balance each other and in which elections provide a real choice, there is only one highest authority in China: the 25-member Politburo, which, under Xi's leadership dictates the fate of 1.4 billion people, according to Deutsche Welle. (ANI)

