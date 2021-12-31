Left Menu

Malian armed forces say 8 soldiers died, 7 injured after recent terrorist attack

Bamako [Mali], December 31 (ANI/ Sputnik) - The number of soldiers who died as a result of a Wednesday attack in the western part of Mali increased to eight, and seven more were injured, the Malian Armed Forces said.

ANI | Bamako | Updated: 31-12-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 19:52 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mali

On Wednesday, the military said that four army personnel were killed in the attack in the area of the village of Nara and about ten were injured.

"Yesterday's number of soldiers died increased from 4 to 8 people, 7 soldiers were injured and 3 vehicles destroyed. The enemy lost 31 people, weapons and ammunition were seized," the military said in a press release, published on the website. The armed forces added that because of airstrikes, carried out by the Malian air force, the total number of terrorists' casualties is still to be clarified, for which a search operation was launched.

Despite the presence of UN and French troops in Mali, the country continues to struggle to contain the Islamist insurgency that erupted in the northern region in 2012. The conflict has spread to central Mali, as well as neighboring Burkina Faso and Niger. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

