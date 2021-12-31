Left Menu

S. Balachandran concurrently accredited as next High Commissioner of India to Barbados

S. Balachandran has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to Barbados, informed the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 21:45 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 21:45 IST
"S. Balachandran presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Suriname, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to Barbados with residence in Paramaribo, said the ministry in a statement issued today.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly. (ANI)

