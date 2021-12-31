Left Menu

Around 160 pilgrims selected by Indian organisers to go to Pak on Jan 1, Islamabad planned invite in 'non-transparent manner'

Around 160 Indian pilgrims, selected by Indian organisers, will cross over to Pakistan through the Wagah-Attari border on January 1, sources said on Friday and noted that Islamabad had planned to invite a select group of people from India to visit Teri temple in a "non-transparent manner" which was not acceptable.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 22:14 IST
Around 160 pilgrims selected by Indian organisers to go to Pak on Jan 1, Islamabad planned invite in 'non-transparent manner'
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Around 160 Indian pilgrims, selected by Indian organisers, will cross over to Pakistan through the Wagah-Attari border on January 1, sources said on Friday and noted that Islamabad had planned to invite a select group of people from India to visit Teri temple in a "non-transparent manner" which was not acceptable. The sources said Pakistan's plan was also contrary to the spirit under which the two sides conducted pilgrimages.

"Pakistan had planned to invite a select group of people from India to visit Teri temple in Pakistan in a non-transparent manner. This was not acceptable to us. This was also contrary to the spirit under which the two sides conduct pilgrimages. Now around 160 Indian pilgrims, selected by Indian organisers, will cross over to Pakistan through the Wagah-Attari border tomorrow," a source said. The sources said that as in the past, the Indian government is fully committed to providing all assistance to the Indian pilgrims.

Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit their religious shrines in Pakistan every year under the framework of a bilateral protocol. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

NASA’s Psyche mission to explore world made of metal in outer space

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA launches revolutionary space telescope to give glimpse of early universe and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; NASA lau...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 million, death toll at 5,716,761; Fauci says Omicron likely to peak in the U.S. by end-January and more

Health News Roundup: Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 283.23 millio...

 Global
4
Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

Samsung warns China's Xi'an lockdown could affect memory chip manufacturing

South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021